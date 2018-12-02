× Two injured in West Memphis laundromat shooting, suspect arrested

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Two people were injured after being shot at a West Memphis laundromat.

The shooting happened on Saturday evening, at the corner of Avalon and Broadway.

The West Memphis Police Department says one of the victim was involved in an altercation with the suspect. The other victim was a bystander who was not involved.

Both victims are in stable condition.

The police have arrested 22-year-old Courtney Cosby at the scene of the shooting. Cosby is being charged with terroristic act and tampering with evidence.

The West Memphis Police Department also says that they have identified additional suspects who were involved but were not located at the scene. The police department is currently working on obtaining arrest warrants for those suspects.