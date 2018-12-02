× Tigers heading back to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – For the second time in four years, the Memphis Tigers are Birmingham bound, accepting an invitation to take on Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl on December 22nd.

Back in 2015, the Tigers lost to Auburn 31-10 in Birmingham.

This is the U of M’s record fifth straight bowl game with the Tigers looking for their first bowl win since the 2014 Miami Beach Bowl.

Memphis (8-5, AAC) vs Wake Forest (6-6, ACC), Dec. 22, 12 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Birmingham, Alabama

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: RB Darrell Henderson, 1,909 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns; 210 yards, 3 TDs in AAC title game.

Wake Forest: WR Greg Dortch, All-ACC as all-purpose back/return specialist; 89 catches, 1,078 yards, eight touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Memphis: Coming off 56-41 loss to No. 7 UCF in AAC title game. Had led 38-21 at halftime.

Wake Forest: Ended regular season with a 59-7 win over Duke. Dortch won the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award after returning from an abdominal injury that ended his 2017 season.

LAST TIME

Memphis 42, Wake Forest 10. (Oct. 14, 1967)

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: Is 4-6 in bowl games, including three straight losses. Fell 31-10 to Auburn in 2015 Birmingham Bowl.

Wake Forest: 13th bowl game. Has won two straight in postseason.