Police: Woman charged after fatally stabbing boyfriend in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested and charged in the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Memphis Police said.

Police say Katrina Taylor, 36, fatally stabbed her boyfriend during a domestic fight Saturday in the 6300 block of Fawn Hollow in Hickory Hill.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but police reported he died after arrival.

Taylor is facing first-degree murder charges.