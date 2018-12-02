× Police: Auto shop employee shot during robbery

Memphis, Tenn. — An employee at a Memphis auto shop was shot during a robbery on Sunday morning.

Memphis police say the robbery happened at the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in the 3000 block of Summer Avenue. Investigators have determined that two suspects entered the store at around 8:10 a.m.

The suspects shot an employee and fled the scene. Police have not determined whether or not anything was taken.

One of the managers told WREG that the employee was shot in the chest shortly after opening up for the day. The victim reportedly pulled a hat off of one of the suspects and revealed the suspect’s face. The manager also said that the suspect was “alert” when he was taken to the hospital.

According to police, the victim is currently in non-critical condition.

Police say one of the suspects was wearing a dark-colored windbreaker, blue jeans and black shoes. He is armed with a handgun. Police say the other suspect was wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.