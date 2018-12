× Olive Branch Police searching for suspects who burglarized convenience store

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — The Olive Branch Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing a convenience store at Church Road and Pleasant Hill Road on Sunday morning.

The Pop’s Express was burglarized at 3:45 a.m. The suspects were driving a gray Infiniti passenger car with no tags.

Anyone with information can call the police department at (662)-895-4111.