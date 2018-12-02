× Missouri and Oklahoma State to battle in Autozone Liberty Bowl

Memphis, TN – The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl will feature two of the country’s most explosive offensive teams, when the nationally ranked University of Missouri Tigers play the Oklahoma State University Cowboys on Monday, December 31 at 2:45 p.m. (CST). The game will be televised by ESPN.

23rd ranked Mizzou will be making its third appearance in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Tigers played in the 1978 (vs. LSU) and 1980 (vs. Purdue) games. Oklahoma State will be making its first trip to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

The Cowboys’ offense ranks in the Top 15 nationally in scoring offense, total offense and passing offense. OSU is led by Biletnikoff Award finalist Tylan Wallace and first-team All-Big 12 running back Justice Hill. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius finished ranked in the Top 10 nationally in passing yards, passing touchdowns and total offense.

Oklahoma State has wins this season over nationally ranked teams Texas, West Virginia and Boise State. The Cowboys narrowly lost 48-47 on a last-minute play to Oklahoma.

Quarterback Drew Lock leads the Mizzou offense, which is among the nation’s most prolific in scoring and total offense. Lock is considered the top QB in this year’s NFL draft. He’s second on the SEC’s career passing yardage list (11,820) and third on the TD list (96). Lock is a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award and the Manning Award. Mizzou TE Albert Okwuegbunam is a finalist for the Mackey Award.

The Tigers closed out their 8-win regular season with four straight victories. A road win against nationally ranked Florida, Vanderbilt, Tennessee and Arkansas.

Third-year head coach Barry Odom has now led the Tigers to their second straight bowl game. The Cowboys are led by Mike Gundy, the winningest coach in school history.