× UCF stuns Memphis again, winning a second straight AAC Title

ORLANDO — After tearing through the UCF defense for 336 yards rushing and 38 points in the first half, the Memphis Tigers watched Central Florida score touchdowns on their first five second half possessions en route to their 25th straight win, 56-41 over the Tigers, beating the U of M in the American Conference Championship Game for a second straight year.

Darrell Henderson set the tone for this one early, scoring from 62 yards out on the fourth play of the game and the Tigers were off and running. Henderson would later add touchdown runs of 12 and 82 yards to set an AAC Championship game record with 3 rushing touchdowns. Henderson, who also threw a four yard touchdown, running for 207 yards in that first half.

Second half and it was all D.J. Mack for UCF. Mack, playing for the injured McKenzie Milton, running for four second half touchdowns, ending the day with 407 yards of total offense and six TD’s. The Knights, #8 in the country, putting up 698 yards of offense and outscoring the Tigers 35-3 in the second half.

Memphis ends the regular season 8-5 but the season isn’t over. The Tigers will play in a record fifth straight bowl game with their destination to be announced on Sunday.