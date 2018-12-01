× Red Raiders rally to knock off Tigers

MIAMI – Tariq Owens had 13 points and 11 rebounds and tied a career high with eight blocks, Jarrett Culver scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and No. 20 Texas Tech rallied to beat Memphis 78-67 on Saturday at the HoopHall Miami Invitational.

Deshawn Corprew scored 12 points and Brandone Francis added 10 for Texas Tech, which has won all seven of its games this season by double digits. Owens had seven of his blocks in the second half to help the Red Raiders’ comeback.

The Red Raiders were down 57-45 with 9:05 left, then went on a 24-6 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes to take control and stave off the upset bid.

Tyler Harris scored 17 points, and Kyvon Davenport added 13 for Memphis (3-4). The Tigers missed 17 of their final 21 shots.

It was a homecoming for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and Tigers assistant Mike Miller, both of whom played for the Miami Heat _ whose building played host to Saturday’s four-game event. Miller was a key part of Miami’s NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, and Hardaway’s playing career ended with a 16-game stint with the Heat a decade ago.

Texas Tech started 1 for 9, and that wasn’t the best of omens for the Red Raiders. They led for only 19 seconds in the first half _ the score was 3-2 _ and gave up two separate 8-0 runs during the opening 20 minutes.

Memphis was up 37-28 at the break, putting itself in position for the upset even while struggling from the field. The Tigers connected on 34 percent of their shots in the first half and only 30 percent of their tries from 3-point range, but never allowed Texas Tech to get into any sort of rhythm.

The biggest run of unanswered points the Red Raiders had in the first half was a 5-0 spurt. But in the second half, they had runs of 11-0, 8-0 and 6-0 to pull away.