× Police: Man fatally stabbed by woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman fatally stabbed a man during a domestic fight Saturday in Hickory Hill.

The stabbing was reported around 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of Fawn Hollow.

Police believe it was the result of a domestic violence situation.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but police reported later that he died.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No arrest has been made and police are investigating.