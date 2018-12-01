× Locals among top finishers in St. Jude Memphis Marathon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women from Lakeland and Memphis, and a Germantown man, were top-three finishers in Saturday’s St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

Scott McNeil, 48, placed third in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:47:41. Garang Madut of Lebanon, Tennessee was first.

Teresa Allman, 42, came in second in the women’s marathon with a time of 3:06:32; Kirsten Scheel, 28, was third with a time of 3:15:18. Taylor Hoover Matecki of Pueblo West, Colorado came in first place.

More than 26,000 runners — including WREG’s own Jessica Gertler and Troy Washington — took part in the 17th annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon on Saturday, along with 40,000 spectators and 4,000 volunteers.

It’s the largest single-day fundraising event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Results for all participants will be posted here when they are available.