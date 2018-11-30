× Memphis to push state for prison time in road rage shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday he will ask state lawmakers to make prison time mandatory for road rage shootings, following a string of recent shootings on interstates around Memphis.

“We’ve had too many of these recently, and it’s important that people know there are stiff consequences should they decide to make this risky choice,” Strickland said in his weekly email.

The details of the proposed state law were not available, but the city’s full legislative agenda will be available next month.

Just this month, WREG has reported on at least three shootings on Interstates 40 and 240 and another that injured a woman waiting in traffic to see a Christmas light display at the Memphis Zoo.