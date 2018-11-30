× Weather threat delaying St. Jude Marathon, Collierville parade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The threat of severe weather is delaying the start of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend races and postponing Collierville’s Christmas Parade.

The St. Jude 5k and 10k will now start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The half and full marathon will begin an hour later at 8:30 a.m.

For the latest information from St. Jude regarding the race, follow them on Facebook.

Collierville officials said their parade, which had been set for Friday night, will move to Saturday at 7 p.m.

The parade will start at White and Market, heading north down Byhalia to end at Frank Road. Follow changes at collierville.com or the town’s social media pages.