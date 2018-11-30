Sheriff: More arrests likely after officers accused of allowing drugs into jail

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A married couple who are both corrections officers at the Criminal Justice Complex in Tipton County were arrested after they were accused of allowing drugs into the facility.

According to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office, Pauline Simmerman was on duty Wednesday when she was arrested. Her husband Michael Simmerman was also arrested later that evening.

Both have been fired from their jobs.

Two other women – Letcia Delgado and April O’Neal – were also taken into custody. Police said they were charged with delivering the drugs to the facility.

Authorities said other arrests are likely.