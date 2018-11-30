× Police: Suspects detained after man carjacked in Cooper-Young neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several suspects were detained after allegedly holding a man at gunpoint and stealing his car in the middle of his own driveway.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Thursday, November 29, near Cox Street and Southern Avenue.

The victim told police three men approached him, pointed an assault weapon at him and then demanded his property, including his 2007 Mercedes Benz SL500.

The suspects were reportedly driving a white Toyota T100 truck prior to the carjacking.

On Friday morning, Memphis police officers pulled over a white Toyota near Lamar Avenue and Airways. There were several individuals in that vehicle and police say a few of them may be responsible for the carjacking.

No charges have been officially filed at this time.