× Police: Robbery turns deadly in Highland Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting claimed the life of a man in Highland Heights overnight.

Police were called to a gas station on Summer and Sevier Street just after one Friday morning. When we got to the scene, we saw a man inside a pickup truck dead.

Authorities said it appears to have been a robbery turned deadly, but right now it’s not clear if the man killed was the target in the robbery, or was involved in it.

Police also found another wrecked-out car they say is connected to this homicide more than two miles away at Highland and Orchi. That vehicle is believed to have been stolen yesterday.

So far, no arrests have been made.