× Police: Crooks wanted after pair of robberies in different parts of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the crooks responsible for a pair of robberies that happened this week in different parts of Memphis. They need your help before they strike again.

The most recent incident happened in southwest Memphis on Wednesday. Police said four people wearing masks barged into the Cash American Pawn Shop on South Third.

One man, armed with a gun, demanded cash from the register, while the others smashed the jewelry case.

Police said two men and possibly two women got away with cash and jewelry.

Authorities didn’t reveal the location of the other robbery they believe the suspects hit.

If you can help identify them or know anything that could help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.