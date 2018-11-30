× MUS falls to Brentwood Academy

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – MUS’s unbeaten season came to an end Friday in Cookville as the Owls(11-1) turned in over four times and were held to just 203 yards of total offense as Brentwood Academy(12-2) won its fourth straight Division II Class AAA state championship, 28-6.

Hunter Kendall ran for 101 yards and scored MUS’s only touchdown of the game, drawing the Owls within 7-6 in the opening quarter.

Brentwood Academy then pulled away thanks to a 21 point second quarter.