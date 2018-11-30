Memphis Police investigate after video shows officer beating man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department says it is investigating after a video surfaced that shows an MPD officer repeatedly hitting a man who was being detained on a downtown street.

Video sent to WREG appears to show several officers surrounding a handcuffed man near Union and Second. One of the officers throws the man to the pavement and strikes him with his hand about 15 times.

In a statement, Memphis Police said the incident occurred Thursday and involved two Memphis Police officers and two Downtown security guards who were arresting a man. The statement confirmed that an MPD officer hit the suspect several times with his fist.

But, police said, the video did not capture the entire incident.

"According to the report, the male reportedly spit in the officer's face prior to the officer striking the suspect," MPD stated.

The man in the video has been identified as Yasin Bashir, 28. Bashir is in the Shelby County Jail charged with aggressive panhandling.

According to a police report, pedestrians had complained that Bashir was blocking their path while panhandling and was also seen urinating on Main Street. As he was being escorted off Main Street, Bashir allegedly charged the officer.

Although the man has not filed a complaint with the police department, Police Director Michael Rallings has ordered and administrative investigation of the incident by MPD's Inspectional Services Bureau.

The incident was also captured on body camera video, MPD said. The bureau will review that video and any others taken around the area.

Rallings promised corrective action if the investigation finds department policy was violated.

"In incidents such as this, I will not wait for a complainant to come forward," Rallings said in a statement. "Officers of the Memphis Police Department are expected to remain professional and work toward building the trust of our citizens. If it is found that this officer violated policy, corrective actions will be taken."