× Marriott: Massive security breach compromises info of 500 million guests

NEW YORK — The Marriott has issued an alert after it says the Starwood guest reservation system was hacked.

The hotel chain said Friday the hack affects its Starwood reservation database, a group of hotels it bought in 2016 that includes the W Hotels, St. Regis, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, Westin Hotels & Resorts, Element Hotels, Aloft Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Tribute Portfolio, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts, Four Points by Sheraton and Design Hotels that participate in the Starwood Preferred Guest program.

The company said on Friday that they initially received an alert that someone was trying to access the Starwood database back in September. While investigating, they discovered that the individual had actually gained access sometime in 2014 and had copied the personal information for some 500 million guests that had stayed at Starwood properties.

For 327 million of those, Marriott said the information that the hacker had access to included combinations of name, mailing address, phone number, email address, passport number, data of birth and gender. For some it also included payment card numbers and their expiration dates.

The Marriott released the following statement:

“Marriott deeply regrets this incident happened. From the start, we moved quickly to contain the incident and conduct a thorough investigation with the assistance of leading security experts. Marriott is working hard to ensure our guests have answers to questions about their personal information with a dedicated website and call center. We are supporting the efforts of law enforcement and working with leading security experts to improve. Marriott is also devoting the resources necessary to phase out Starwood systems and accelerate the ongoing security enhancements to our network.”

The company said anyone who made a reservation at a Starwood property prior to September 11, 2018 could be impacted by the breach. Marriott said they are sending out emails to those affected and will provide them with free enrollment in WebWatcher, a system which monitors websites for your personal information.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to monitor their SPG account and change the password regularly. You should also monitor you card account for suspicious activity and be wary of any third party attempts to access your information.