Lime scooters returning to Memphis streets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lime scooters are coming back to Memphis streets, more than a month after city leaders removed them for not having required permits.

Two hundred fifty of the pay-as-you-go electric scooters will appear on sidewalks Dec. 3, according to a tweet from the city of Memphis.

The city says the company had reached an agreement with the city, and Lime agreed to wait until after the St. Jude Marathon to deploy them. They were removed in October after city leaders said the company deployed them a few days earlier without necessary paperwork.

Lime scooters join Bird scooters and Explore Bike Share as alternative transportation options in Memphis.