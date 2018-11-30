× Family remembers grandmother killed in Mississippi police chase

HERNANDO, Miss. — Family members are reeling after a mother and grandmother was snatched away from her family Thursday, her life tragically cut short by two suspects running from police.

Highway patrol says it all started when a DeSoto County deputy tried to pull over a stolen car.

Lisa Gay, a mom of three and grandmother of five, was leaving the hospital where her grandson was undergoing tonsil surgery, on her way to work and right in their path.

Terria McMinn remembers saying goodbye to her mom when she left Thursday morning.

“I hugged her neck. I begged her not to go to work yesterday. I felt like she didn’t need to go,” McMinn said.

But she knew her mom — a home health nurse who travels from her home in Batesville — would go, because she’s as dedicated to her grandkids as she is to her patients.

“That was her calling. That’s where she belonged,” McMinn said. “She loved going and helping. She always went above and beyond for her patients.”

Around 1 o’clock, officials say DeSoto County deputies tried to stop a stolen car along Highway 78. Instead the car sped up, leading a high-speed chase.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually hit Gay’s car in Marshall County, killing her on the spot.

“All her patients have been contacting us, because they know the world lost a special person to a senseless act,” McMinn said.

McMinn says her mom was raising her 13-year-old grandson. Now he and so many others are without the one they need the most.

“My kids will never see their grandma again. I’ll never have my best friend, my lifeline back because you wanted to be hard on crime.”

But she says her mom wouldn’t want to see her crying or angry.

“She embedded in me if you don’t have faith and a heart you won’t make it in this world. No matter how ugly the world gets, always be kind and smile.”

Two women were arrested in Union County, Mississippi, and one is charged with hitting a state troopers’ vehicle there before they were captured.