× Conley and Jackson lead Grizzlies to double overtime win in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Mike Conley scored 13 of Memphis’ 14 points in the second overtime period, rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a career-high 36 points and the Grizzlies beat the Brooklyn Nets 131-125 Friday.

Conley kept Memphis’ hopes alive in regulation when he blocked Spencer Dinwiddie’s potential game-winning basket and then scored on a floater to tie it 117-all with nine seconds left in the first overtime period.

The Grizzlies point guard then practically beat the Nets on his own in the second overtime period, shooting 3-for-3 from the field and making all seven of his free throws to finish with 37 points and 10 rebounds.

Conley had let the Nets back into the game with an errant pass with 2:59 left.

D’Angelo Russell, who finished 26 points, made a reverse layup to put the Nets ahead 125-124.

But Conley went back to work, hitting a jumper and making a pair of free throws that extended Memphis’ lead to 128-125 with 19.9 seconds left. The Grizzlies never trailed again.

Marc Gasol had 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Grizzlies, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

DeMarre Carroll had 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, whose losing streak hit five games.

The Nets broke away from a tightly contested game in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter after te teams traded leads for most of the first three periods.

Former Nets player Marshawn Brooks gave Memphis am 87-80 lead to start the fourth before Brooklyn’s defense tightened and its offense took off with a 14-0 run, capped by DeMarre Carroll’s putback layup with 8:00 remaining in the game.

After Gasol traveled and then missed an easy shot to the right side of the rim, Spencer Dinwiddie gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game with a 3-pointer from the left corner that made it 102-92.

Memphis cut the lead 109-104 on Garrett Temple’s basket before Dinwiddie’s layup made it 111-104.

Jackson then connected on a four-point play after he was fouled on a 3-pointer with 26 seconds left.

Jackson then took advantage of a botched inbounds play by Brooklyn when Russell lost control of the ball, and followed up by hitting a 3 from the left wing.