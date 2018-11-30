× Collierville Schools to push back start times next year

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Collierville School Board voted to start school later for next year.

The board considered the findings of a committee who studied start times and recommended the change.

Under the new start times no child would be picked up for the bus before 6:45 a.m. The high school start time changes from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. in the morning.

The district’s middle schools will begin at 8:15 a.m. now.

The change includes adding buses and transportation logistics that will cost more than 400-thousand dollars.