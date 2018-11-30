× Bartlett man sentenced for raping girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Bartlett man will spend 27 years behind bars without parole for raping the daughter of a woman he was dating, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said Friday.

Patrick Phillips, 45, was convicted in September of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery earlier this year.

The victim, then 12, left a note for her mother in November 2012 saying Phillips had begun sexually abusing her and raping her in a bedroom in their home after offering to giver her a back massage while her mother was at work.