× Two children hurt in shooting at University of Mississippi Medical Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jackson, Mississippi police said two small children were shot Thursday near the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

A 3-year-old was shot in the chest and a 1-year-old was shot in the leg, police said. Both children are in stable condition.

Police say the children and their mother were in a car in front of the hospital’s parking garage. A black sedan pulled up and someone fired into the car, striking the children.

Though some callers initially believed there was an active shooter on campus, police said there was not correct.

Police had no information on the suspect.