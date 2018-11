MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspects accused of murdering Memphis basketball player Lorenzen Wright have learned when their case will head before a jury.

A judge set the trial for Sherra Wright and Billy Turner for September 16, 2019.

During the court proceedings, the state also said they intend to try Turner on a separate convicted felon in possession of a firearm charge prior to the murder charge.

All parties have until January 24, 2018 to file motions.