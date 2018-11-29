Tipton County man says deputies are dropping inmates off in Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tipton County man claims sheriff's deputies are transporting some inmate to Memphis once they have been released.

Tim Cropper says he stepped out of the Tipton County Jail barefoot on Wednesday.

"They were going to escort me from the Justice Center in Covington, Tennessee to the Memphis Union Mission. It's 37 miles from home."

That's right. He claims the original plan was to drop him off in an entirely different county. Shelby County to be exact.

"I would have had to walk out the door from the Memphis Union Mission all the way back here," Cropper said.

He says he can't see and has a bad heart.

"I can walk maybe 200 yards, then I gotta stop."

He was in jail after a fight with his wife.

He says deputies thought sending him to the homeless shelter in Memphis was for his own protection.

But he believes it wasn't the best option for him.

"He thinks it's safe to put someone who is legally blind in a different area. I don't see how that is safe."

Cropper says if it were up to them, he'd be left stranded and shivering in Memphis. He wants the county to explore better options.

"It's wrong to take someone away from their home."

Cropper was able to get out of coming all they way to Memphis. He says he talked jailers into allowing him to walk to his home in Drummonds from Covington. That's about 20 miles.

We've reached out to the Tipton County Sheriff's Department and we are waiting to learn more about their policy.