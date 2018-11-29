× State: Former Fayette-Ware cheerleading coach stole money from students

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. — A former cheerleading coach from Somerville was indicted on charges after the state says he stole more than $2,000 from his students.

According to the state, Jimmy Wilson collected $2,546 from cheerleaders at Fayette-Ware High School. Instead of handing that money over to the school like he was supposed to, he put that cash into another account for his personal use.

He also told investigators he didn’t provide the students with the cheerleading uniforms that their parents ordered.

To make matters worse, the state said the school also failed the students. They said the Fayette- Ware had procedures in place to prevent something like this from happening but simply did not enforce them.

“It is critical that schools maintain receipts, logs, and other documentation for money that is collected,” explained Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “By not following the appropriate guidelines and procedures, things slip through the cracks and funds that should be allocated to students go missing.”

Wilson was indicted on one count of theft over $2,500, official misconduct and tampering with government records.