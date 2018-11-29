× Several Covington Pike businesses damaged in early morning fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were called to a strip mall early Thursday morning after it suddenly went up in flames.

It happened at the Covington Pike Center at the corner of Raleigh Lagrange.

A restaurant was heavily damaged. It’s unclear if the building was vacant or a working business.

Several other businesses nearby were also damaged.

Fire crews said no one was injured and they are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.