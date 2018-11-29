× Second man accused in carjacking, deadly shooting arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A second man wanted in a deadly carjacking has been taken into custody and identified.

Jason Poole Junior was arrested on Wednesday and charged with carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and first-degree murder in the perpetration of a felony to wit: attempted robbery.

On November 19, police said a man was sitting in his car in the 700 block of Isabelle when two men approached him armed with weapons. They took his wallet and then ordered him out of his Ford F-150.

Within 30 minutes, 911 received another carjacking call but this time with shots fired.

The male victim in that case told police he and his wife were at a stop sign at the corner of Truman and Ozan Street when two men tried to open their car doors. One of the males then started shooting into the car.

Both suspects then fled the scene.

Belinda Humphreys, who was sitting in the passenger side seat, was shot and killed as a result of that shooting.

On Tuesday, police located the Ford that was stolen in the carjacking on Isabelle. It was occupied by several people who fled on foot when officers tried to pull the driver over.

All four were eventually taken into custody.

While questioning the individuals, it appears someone identified the second man involved in the crimes as Poole. He was taken into custody several hours later.

Another suspect, Djuantay Jacocks, was taken into custody on Tuesday. He faces first-degree murder, carjacking and evading arrest charges.