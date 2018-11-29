× Seattle dog digs up woolly mammoth tooth from backyard

SEATTLE, Wash. — By all accounts, Scout the lab is your typical puppy. He’s full of energy and loves to dig in his owner Kirk Lacewell’s backyard. And now you can add “rare artifact finder” to his list of talents.

Back in September, Lacewell said Scout dug a hole in the yard and found what he thought to be a rock. Not usually interested in rocks and other yard debris, Lacewell knew something was different.

“I noticed he was carrying something around in his mouth,” Lacewell told CNN affiliate KOMO. “On the second day it made me think this is odd. I wonder what’s going on with this. I wonder what’s special about that rock?”

It turned out not to be a rock at all. What Scout discovered turned out to be part of a woolly mammoth tooth.

Experts believe the tooth is roughly 13,000 years old.

It’s a find that Lacewell said he’ll be keeping and far out of reach of Scout’s teeth.