President, CEO of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital to retire next year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The President and CEO of Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has announced she will step down from the position next year.

After serving the hospital for more than 12 years, Meri Armour announced she will be retiring in 2019.

“Being the President and CEO of Le Bonheur has been the privilege of my lifetime,” said Armour. “I love this place and all the dedicated people who work to help children every day. They are the true heroes and I want them to be proud of all we have accomplished together. I can’t wait to see what is next for Le Bonheur.”

Since her appointment back in 2006, the children’s hospital has seen tremendous growth, becoming one of the top children’s hospital. For eight consecutive years it has been named a Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report, and has increased funding and recruitment to better serve children.

A search committee has been established to find her replacement. Armour said she will stay on until they find someone to fill that role.