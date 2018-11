× Police: Wanted man escapes police custody while being taken to jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wanted man broke away from officers while he was being transported to 201 Poplar, Memphis Police said.

Jamion McMoore, 28, was being transported from Regional One Hospital. He has an outstanding warrant for violation of parole and traffic charges.

If you know about his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.