Police: Memphis woman charged after deadly knife attack near St. Louis

ST LOUIS, Mo. — A Memphis woman was taken into custody just outside of St. Louis after a cold-blooded murder inside a Family Dollar store this week.

According to the Breckenridge Hills Police Department, Cameka Cathey entered the business, grabbed two knives from a shelf and then stabbed a 65-year-old woman named Marybeth Gaeng in the head. As employees were helping the victim, Cathey approached and stabbed the woman again before calmly walking out the front door.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police said Cathey admitted to the stabbing, but didn’t provide authorities with a motive. At this time, police believe she and the victim had no prior interaction and that Cathey chose a victim at random.

Cathey was arrested in the store parking lot. She was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is being held at the St. Louis County Jail without bond.