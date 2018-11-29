× Police investigating early morning shooting in Hickory Hill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a Hickory Hill McDonald’s early Thursday morning following reports of a shooting.

According to officials, that McDonald’s is located in the 2600 block of South Mendenhall at the corner of Winchester Road.

Police could be seen surrounding a white car with the driver’s side window shot out.

It’s unclear if the victim was shot there or made their way to the restaurant seeking help. We do know one person was transported from that location to the Regional Medical Center.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s condition.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.