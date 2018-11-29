Police chase turns fatal in Marshall County; suspect on the run
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A police chase led to a wreck in the Byhalia area Thursday, leaving one person dead and a suspect still on the run.
Marshall County deputies said they were chasing a suspect in a possible stolen car when the suspect crashed at Interstate-22 and 309.
One person was killed in that crash, authorities said.
The suspect got in another car and is still on the run, they said.
The eastbound lane of I-22, also called U.S. 78, is blocked.
WREG is headed to the scene.
34.856322 -89.694161