× Police chase turns fatal in Marshall County; suspect on the run

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — A police chase led to a wreck in the Byhalia area Thursday, leaving one person dead and a suspect still on the run.

Marshall County deputies said they were chasing a suspect in a possible stolen car when the suspect crashed at Interstate-22 and 309.

One person was killed in that crash, authorities said.

The suspect got in another car and is still on the run, they said.

The eastbound lane of I-22, also called U.S. 78, is blocked.

WREG is headed to the scene.