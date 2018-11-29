× Police believe alleged perfume pilferer swallowed bag of weed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police suspect an Arkansas man swallowed a bag of marijuana in attempt to hide evidence when they allegedly caught him shoplifting from a mall in Memphis.

Verdell Reel is accused of shoplifting five perfume bottles from the Dillards at Oak Court Mall Wednesday afternoon.

He was allegedly confronted by officers outside the store minutes later after a sales associate noticed him acting suspiciously.

Police searched his handbag and say they found the bottles, along with a small bag of marijuana.

According to an arrest affidavit, Reel put the bag in his mouth and swallowed it before officers could take him into custody.

He allegedly told them they couldn’t prove it was marijuana.

Reel was checked by a paramedic, who told police he wasn’t hurt by swallowing the bag.