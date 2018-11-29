× Police: 7-year-old injured as bullets fly in Hickory Hill neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A seven-year-old child and an adult are recovering Thursday morning following a shooting overnight.

It happened around 9 p.m. on Hickory Hill Road just north of Knight Arnold.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, but we do know the male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The child was injured from debris from the shooting. He is expected to be okay.

If you know anything about this case call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.