Officers respond to possible shooting, crash that left two people dead in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are working to determine what led to the deaths of two people in North Memphis.

Officers were called to a crash at the intersection of Jackson and Springdale, and found two people injured.Both were rushed to the Regional Medical Center where they died.

Initial reports indicate there may have been a shooting in the area prior to the crash, but authorities have not been able to verify that information.

If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.