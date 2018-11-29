× Local breweries are raising money for victims of California fires

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Breweries across the country are raising money for victims of the Camp Fire in northern California, including right here in Memphis.

Crosstown Brewing Company, Flying Saucer and Memphis Made Brewing say they have partnered with Sierra Nevada to help those in need.

Resilience IPA is being sold in more than 1,000 breweries specifically for the fundraiser. All proceeds will go directly to fire relief efforts in Butte County, California.

Memphis Made says a 10-barrel batch will be available at its Cooper Street brewery in mid-November. There’s no word on when Crosstown Brewing will start selling the beer.

Flying Saucer’s Cordova and Memphis locations told WREG they will also be donating $1 for each beer sold.