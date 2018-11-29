× Bullets hit West Memphis house with man, 6-year-old, pregnant woman inside

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — More than a dozen bullets were pumped into a West Memphis home, injuring a man and narrowly missing a 6-year-old girl and pregnant woman inside.

Detectives say a man at a home off South Third was shot in the leg a few night ago. He’s going to be okay, but things could’ve ended much worse.

Police say a little girl was in the home at the time of the shooting, along with a 25-year-old woman who drove the victim to the hospital.

Detectives found 13 bullet casings around the home and at least eight hit the house.

“My wife woke me up and told me she heard some gunshots,” said neighbor James Beier, who has has lived on the street for more than 20 years. People on the street say he’s the sort of patrolman of the area and knows what’s going on.

“You might get something stolen every now and then but nothing like this,” he said.

West Memphis Police say this could potentially be a retaliatory shooting, possibly linked to other incidents.