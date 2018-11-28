× U.S. Attorney General in Memphis to address violent crime reduction efforts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker stopped in Memphis on Wednesday to talk about what law enforcement is doing to combat violent crime.

Whitaker said while the Project Safe Neighborhoods program is going strong, there’s still more work to do.

For instance, he pointed out that the numbers for armed carjackings and gun store thefts have jumped by more than 60 percent from year to year.

“That means more illegal guns on the streets and more illegal guns in the hands of criminals,” Whitaker said. “And that usually means more shootings and more armed robberies.”

The Justice Department has poured millions of dollars into agencies around the country to trace not only bullets, but guns, shooters and even those who provide guns to dangerous people.

“We don’t just prosecute crime at DOJ,” Whitaker said. “We work to prevent crime.”