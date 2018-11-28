× Travel guide names Memphis a top destination for 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A leading travel guide has named Memphis as one of its top travel destinations for 2019.

Frommers included Memphis in its list of Best Places to Go in 2019.

Frommers notes that city, famous for its founding contributions to rock, soul and blues, will celebrate its 200th anniversary and will be the featured city for the Memphis in May celebration.

“Memphis has seen a host of intriguing developments in the past few years,” Frommer says, highlighting among other attractions Graceland, the National Civil Rights Museum, the Big River Crossing, the “uniquely oddball” Bass Pro Shop at the Pyramid and Old Dominick Distillery.

Other top destinations include Singapore, Egypt, the interior of Portugal and French Polynesia.