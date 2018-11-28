Suspects at large after breaking into multiple cars in East Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents in one East Memphis neighborhood are on high alert after a string of car burglaries, and one of the victims even caught a suspect on camera.

According to Memphis police, this happened in the High Point Terrace neighborhood. More than 10 cars were ransacked and one stolen. It was later recovered on North Highland.

Items stolen from each of those cars included two guns.

One of those victims captured the crook on a surveillance camera. You can see the man in a hoodie and sweat pants holding a gun and walking up to the gate of a house. But when he spots the camera he turns right around.

This man and another were seen on several other surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.

Police said the two suspects possibly drove off in an older four door Explorer with decals on the rear passenger window. Most of the cars that were ransacked had been left unlocked.

If you recognize the men in that video call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.