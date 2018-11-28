St. Jude Marathon Weekend: Road closures, course maps and volunteer opportunities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s the beginning of the holiday season and that means it’s time for thousands of runners to descend on the Bluff City for the annual St. Jude Memphis Marathon.

Thursday: The official start of marathon weekend

Those in Downtown Memphis will start to see an increase in traffic starting around noon on Thursday as event participants, vendors, St. Jude staff and volunteers make their way to the Memphis Cook Convention Center for the official start of marathon weekend.

There will not be any road closures Thursday, but drivers are encouraged to watch out for pedestrians and pack a little extra patience as we welcome those from out of town.

Road Closures

Road closures for the event will begin Friday, Nov. 30 at 10 p.m.

The following streets will be closed at that time:

B.B. King Bld. from MLK Jr. Ave. to Madison Ave.

Union Ave. from 4th Street to B.B. King Blvd.

Saturday, Dec. 1 road closures:

N. 2nd St. from Jackson Ave. to Shadyac Ave. from 7 a.m. until 9:45 a.m.

4th St. from G.E. Patterson Ave. to Union Ave. from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

4th St. from Beale St. to Union Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

6th St. from A.W. Willis Ave. to Mill Ave. from 7 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Adams Ave. from Manassas St. to Neely St. from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Avalon St. from North Parkway to Faxon Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A.W. Willis Ave. from 7th St. to Front St. from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

B.B. King Blvd. from MLK Jr. Ave. to Madison Ave. from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday

B.B. King Blvd. from Carolina St. to A.W. Willis Ave. from 7 a.m. to 10:50 a.m.

Carolina Ave. from Channel 3 Dr./Kansas St. to B.B. King Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Center Dr. from North Parkway to North Dr. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Channel 3 Dr. from Riverside Dr. to Carolina Ave. from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Charles Pl. from Jackson Ave. to West Dr. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Court Ave. from Front St. to Riverside Dr. from 7 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Cypress Dr. from North Dr. to Jackson Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Danny Thomas Blvd. from Mill/Jackson Ave. to Union Ave. from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Danny Thomas Blvd. from G.E. Patterson Ave. to North Parkway from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Danny Thomas Blvd. (southbound lanes) from G.E. Patterson Ave. to North Parkway from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

East Parkway from Poplar Ave. to North Parkway from 9:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Evergreen Ave. from Faxon Ave. to Tutwiler Ave. from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Faxon Ave. from Avalon St. to Evergreen St. from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Front St. from A.W. Willis Ave. to Court Ave. from 7 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

G.E. Patterson Ave. from B.B. King Blvd. to 4th St. from 7:15 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Jackson Ave. from Cypress Dr. to Charles Pl. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Jackson Ave. from Stonewall St. to Willett St. from 9:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Jackson Ave. from 2nd St. to B.B. King Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Jefferson Ave. from Neely St. to Manassas St. from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Manassas St. from Washington Ave. to Union Ave. from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Mill Ave. from 5th St. to Danny Thomas Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Neely St. from Adams Ave. to Jefferson Ave. from 8:45 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

North Dr. from Center Dr. to Cypress Dr. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

North Parkway from Danny Thomas Blvd. to East Parkway from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Poplar Ave. from Tucker St. to East Parkway from9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Riverside Dr. from Court Ave. to Channel 3 Dr. from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Shadyac Ave. from 2nd. St. to the St. Jude campus from 7 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Stonewall St. from North Parkway to Poplar Ave. from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday

Stonewall St. from Jackson Ave. to North Parkway from 9:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Tutwiler Ave. from Evergreen St. to Williett St. from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Union Ave. from 4th St. to B.B. King Blvd. from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday

Union Ave. from Danny Thomas Blvd. to B.B. King Blvd. from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Union Ave. from Manassas St. to B.B. King Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Washington Ave. from Danny Thomas Blvd. to Manassas St. from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

West Dr. from Charles Pl. to North Parkway from 9:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Willett St. from Tutwiler Ave. to Jackson Ave. from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you need to get downtown before 6:30 a.m. St. Jude suggested using Jefferson Avenue.

Race Course

