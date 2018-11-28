× Shelby County Health Department taking action after third hepatitis A case

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department said they are taking action now that three cases of hepatitis A have been reported in the past month.

The department did not give any specific information on those new cases, but said they are working to get in touch with anyone who may have been in contact with those individuals. Free vaccines will be offered to those people.

According to the department, 491 cases of hepatitis A have been reported this year. The majority of those cases were in Nashville and Chattanooga.

Hepatitis A is usually spread from person to person through contaminated feces or the ingestion of contaminated food or water. Those most at risk for getting it are recreational drug users, men who have sex with other men, recently incarcerated and homeless people, the department said.

Anyone in these groups can get a free vaccination at the following health clinics:

Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114

Collierville Public Health Clinic (Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

167 Washington St., 38017

Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118

Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson, Rm. 216, 38105

Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053

Packer Clinic

814 Jefferson, Room 221, 38105

Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

6170 Macon Road, 38133

Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

1287 Southland Mall, 38116