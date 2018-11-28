Georgian Hills Elementary remains closed due to heating issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Classes have been cancelled at a Frayser elementary school for days because of problems with the school's heating system, and some parents are wondering when they will reopen.

The problem at Georgian Hills Elementary school is due to a broken boiler, and school district officials say it will be a few days before they can get a new one installed.

"Just to be clear, it's colder inside of the building than it is outside of the building," said Bobby White, the chief of external affairs for the Achievement School District.

Problems began when workers who were testing the building to prepare for the winter realized the boiler wouldn't work.

The building and its boiler were built in the 1950s and parts are hard to find.

"It's pretty much been a nationwide search," White said. "We are actually waiting on a boiler to make it here from Pennsylvania of all places."

That part should arrive soon, but he doesn't want students falling behind in their studies.

"We are looking for the boiler to be delivered next week. But for us, every day is really precious."

He says he wasn't willing to make children tough out the frigid temperatures while they waited on repairs.

"We just couldn't have children in that temperature."

The school says they'll have to figure out how the students will make up the missed days.

But for now, administrators are already working with Shelby County Schools to get students back to work. Even if that means placing them at different schools for now.

"We're just seeing how we can get those children back in class as soon as possible," White said.

Even though Georgian Hills isn't holding classes right now, leaders are still handing out lunches to the students. And students have been passing out homework for parents to give students to keep them on task.