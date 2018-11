× One person killed in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say one male victim was killed in a shooting Wednesday evening a few blocks east of the Liberty Bowl.

One person is in custody, police said.

The shooting was reported to police around 4 p.m. at Josephine and Midland.

Witnesses say the shooting began with a fight at a nearby store. A car with the windshield shot out could be seen nearby.