× Police: Missing team jersey leads to violent attack on mother, son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 14-year-old boy and his mother are recovering after a violent attack caused by a missing team jersey.

According to police, Darius Riley went to the woman’s house early Tuesday morning looking for a team jersey. When he couldn’t find it, he became agitated and began throwing clothes around the home, the woman said.

That’s when he allegedly attacked the female victim and began punching her in the face and head.

Once he finished that attack, police said Riley kicked in her son’s bedroom door and began punching him as well. He strangled the boy to the point where he passed out and then threw him to the floor and began kicking him in the head.

The woman said Riley even punched holes in her walls and damaged two doors inside her home.

Riley was charged with aggravated assault, vandalism, child abuse and neglect and domestic assault.