Man pleads guilty to killing Raleigh couple over drug debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who said he was in drug debt to a Raleigh couple pleaded guilty Tuesday to killing them last year.

Jerry Pointer, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 45 years in prison without the possibility for parole.

Pointer killed Jeremy Bryant, 29 and Tashayla Johnson, 21, Jan. 9, 2017 at their apartment in the 2800 block of Coach Drive in Raleigh, authorities said. They were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators developed Pointer as a suspect and he admitted to killing both victims because he owed them a large amount of money from drug purchases over the past year. He said he wanted to “end my situation.”